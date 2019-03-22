Teen arrested in shooting threat against Virginia high school

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA (WCAV) - Albemarle County Police have made an arrest in a social media threat to carry out a shooting at Albemarle High School.
Detectives arrested the Albemarle County teen suspected of the threat with help from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the Federal Investigation Bureau.
The teen suspected of posting the online threat was taken into police custody and charged with one count of threats of death or bodily injury and threats to commit serious bodily harm on school property.
At this time, police are investigating this as an isolated incident unrelated to the threats against Charlottesville High School.
There is an increased police presence at Albemarle County Schools on Friday.
