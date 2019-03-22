Teen arrested in connection to threat that closed Virginia school system for 2 days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WCAV) - The Charlottesville Police Department says a juvenile has been arrested in connection to an online threat made against Charlottesville High School.
According to police, the arrest was made at 6 a.m. Friday.
Police were notified of the threat containing biased-based language targeting specific ethnic groups at the high school on Wednesday afternoon.
Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation, and the Charlottesville City Schools division closed all of its school facilities Thursday and Friday during it.
The police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with felony threats to commit serious bodily harm to persons on school property and misdemeanor harassment by computer.
Police Chief RaShall Brackney says even though the school closures may have caused inconveniences for area families, the safety of the students and staff remained a top priority for officials in the police department, the school division and the city of Charlottesville.
She also says all potential threats made against schools, credible or not, will be taken seriously and will be investigated vigorously.
