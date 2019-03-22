Suspect wanted after money, jewelry stolen from parking deck

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a vehicle theft from a downtown Richmond parking garage.
Richmond police said the suspect broke into a vehicle in the parking deck located at 509 E. Franklin Street between 10:58 p.m. and 11:44 p.m. March 17.
Money and jewelry were stolen from the vehicle.
Surveillance images captured pictures of the suspect, who was wearing a green hoodie, dark jacket and blue jeans. He was carrying a small backpack and riding a bicycle that had fenders and white handgrips.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
