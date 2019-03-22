Richmond school uses ballroom dance to teach life lessons

Welcome to the final exam of Dancing Classrooms here at Overby-Sheppard Elementary, where for these 63 fifth-graders, every second and every step counts as they focus on keeping time to the rhythms of such ballroom dance styles as Tango, Merengue, Rumba, Swing, Foxtrot, and Lamont Wilson’s favorite - "The waltz,” he said. “It is calm. It is a lot of movement, but it’s calm.”