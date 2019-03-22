News to know for March 22: Windy Friday; VCU takes on Central Florida; Gold’s Gym death

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The end of the week is here, and so is dry weather... but don’t put away those umbrellas just yet!
Dry weather returns, with highs in the upper 50s.
Air rushes throughout the day will bring gusty winds, and a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Two American soldiers were killed during an operation in Afghanistan on Friday, as reported by the U.S. and NATO forces.
The 17-year-old war in Afghanistan is America’s longest war.
“The incident is under investigation and we have no additional information to provide,” said Resolute Support Spokeswoman Sgt. 1st Class Debra Richardson.
VCU will play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
The VCU Rams will take on the University of Central Florida Knights.
The game will take place in Columbia, South Carolina.
A 14-year-old girl died at Gold’s Gym on Thursday in Chesterfield County.
The girl was found unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The teen is believed to have suffered cardiac arrest.
A Meadowbrook High School student was found with a loaded gun on school property on Thursday.
A 16-year-old student was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a stolen firearm.
Students’ backpacks will be checked on Friday for any items that are not allowed at school.
Charlottesville City Public Schools will be closed again Friday following a thread made online.
Charlottesville Police Department posted to Facebook saying they were investigating after an unidentified person posted a picture of a threat regarding Charlottesville High School.
