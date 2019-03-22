Loaded gun found at Chesterfield high school

“Maintaining a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment remains one of the primary goals of Meadowbrook High School. Working with parents and our community, we are confident we can continue to provide a school setting that is free from distraction and disruption. Tomorrow, we will ask students to check their backpacks for any items that should not be on school property, including items such as weapons. With very limited exceptions, weapons are not allowed on school property or in vehicles on school property. There are serious school discipline and police/legal consequences for students who do not follow the law. We also will share with students the importance of letting an adult know if something wrong is occurring. Our students already understand this, as demonstrated earlier today when a student reported to a staff member a rumor about a student with a gun. Upon investigation by police and administrators, a student was found to be in position of a loaded weapon. No threats were made. But the student now faces disciplinary action at school and legal consequences as well. Parents, please help us reinforce this message … and if need be, check your children’s backpack yourself. Even if a student brings something to school by mistake, he or she will face serious consequences that could include suspension, expulsion or time in the juvenile detention center. Thank you for your continued support of our efforts to create and sustain a safe learning environment that is free from distraction. We appreciate the strong partnership we have that seeks to increase our students’ chances for success.”