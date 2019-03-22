Jenkins playing college game in home state for first time

COLUMBIA, SC (WWBT) - About 75 miles from Columbia is the small town of Eutawville, South Carolina. That’s where VCU junior guard De’Riante Jenkins grew up. He’ll play in his home state on Friday in the NCAA Tournament and be well-represented in the stands.
Jenkins’s grandfather, Elias, said that De’Riante always had a love for basketball and his family told him from a young age that if he wanted to pursue the game, they would support him 100 percent. His family watched him work to perfect his craft, and now they’ll see him play in South Carolina for the first time as a college basketball player.
“A lot of tears were shed,” Jenkins said of his family’s reaction to the Rams’ coming to South Carolina. “A lot of happy tears, tears of joy were shed and it’s huge to have that support from them.”
“It was a very good, good feeling,” added Elias Jenkins. “He’s home and a lot of guys who were rooting for him for a long time... and it happened, and it’s happening right now. We’re here.”
Elias said that up to 50 friends and family members will be in attendance when VCU takes the floor on Friday night. De’Riante even invited his elementary school physical education teacher who introduced him to the game of basketball."
“Each one I invited means something to me, means something special. Friends helping me out when things get tough or some of my old coaches who hit me up and just let me know they’re thinking about me," said Jenkins. “I just want to play [well] for them and put a smile on everyone’s face.”
His teammates also recognized the significance of the moment.
“Huge for him,” said VCU guard Issac Vann. “His family gets to see him play in his home state for the first time so I mean that’s huge. We all want to go out and get a win for him.”
For Elias, the basketball component is special, but he’s even more thrilled with how VCU has helped his grandson grow into a man.
“It’s growing him into a great young man,” he said, “a great young man, and I’m very appreciative with that.”
“He’s about the program, he’s about VCU, he’s about our family,” added Rams’ head coach Mike Rhoades. “He’s been unbelievable to coach, he’s turning into this impressive young man that’s a heck of a basketball player and I’m really happy for him.”
As for De’Riante’s excitement level for the weekend?
“It hasn’t hit me yet. It’ll maybe hit me when I’m out on the court and I’m like ‘wow.’ But for right now I’m just trying to keep it as even keel as possible.”
