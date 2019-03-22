Henrico mom receives handicap accessible van for daughter

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Jennifer Reinhardt was searching for a wheelchair accessible van for her 3-year-old daughter, Victoria, and now it’s one worry she can scratch off her list.
A modified Dodge van came Friday courtesy of Lakewood Lifespire retirement community - a donation Reinhardt desperately needed.
Lifespire caught word of Reinhardt’s struggle through employee Douglas Hubble, who also had experienced parenting a child with illnesses.
“My daughter was 3, she was diagnosed with stage four cancer," Huybble said. “I saw the story, and I was figured there was something that Lakewood could do.”
Hubble brought the story to the attention of executive director Barrett Way, who said the company was in the position to donate a van. Victoria’s uncle, Keith Snoddy, worked at Lakewood Lifespire, and had the honor of presenting Reinhardt with the keys to the van.
“Oh, my God! Look, Victoria!” Reinhardt said, nearly speechless when receiving the keys.
She went to explore her new van before giving hugs to Hubble, Way and Snoddy.
The new van features a ramp and enough space for all of Victoria’s medical devices.
“It’s a life-changer," Reinhardt said. “Not only for us but for her, we can do more for her."
Reinhardt said the van came just in time, because Victoria is excited to enjoy the upcoming spring weather.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.