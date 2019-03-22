Hanover man recognized for using CPR to save boy’s life

ASHLAND, VA (WWBT) - Jacob Hummer administered CPR and saved a boy’s life Feb. 20, 2017.
Hummer was recognized for his effort at Patrick Henry YMCA in Ashland on Friday and presented with a commending resolution by Sen. Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover).
Hummer coaches a youth baseball team and one of the players, a 13-year-old, went into cardiac arrest after suffering multiple seizures following a practice. That’s when he used his training as a medical technician with the Richmond Ambulance Authority to administer first aid and save the boy’s life.
Hummer also teaches CPR to others as an instructor for the American Heart Association and the American Safety and Health Institute.
The resolution was unanimously approved by the Senate during the 2019 legislative session.
McDougle also presented a resolution designating Feb. 20 as CPR Awareness Day in Virginia.
“Jake, you were an inspiration and, as a result, we now have a day in February every year where people will be reminded of how important it is to learn CPR,” McDougle said.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.