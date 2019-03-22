Former WV trooper charged in alleged beating of teen

MARTINSBUERG, WV (WSAZ/AP) - A former West Virginia State Police trooper faces a federal charge for allegedly using excessive force against a teenage driver after a traffic stop last November, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in West Virginia’s Northern District.
Michael Kennedy, 29, of Morgantown, was indicted this week by a federal grand jury. He faces one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
In the moments leading up to the alleged excessive force, dashcam video released by the Berkeley County prosecutor’s office shows a high-speed chase.
The chase ends with a 16-year-old crashing a car into a pole.
The video shows the teen being pulled through the window of the smoking car and detained on the ground.
Law enforcement struggle with the teen while he's on the ground. Video then shows the teen being punched and kicked.
Then a trooper picks the teen up and throws him down onto the ground by the side of the road.
The juvenile’s face was blurred to protect his identity.
The ACLU released a statement saying in part "The brutality witnessed in this video is shocking but all too familiar. Law enforcement has a constitutional responsibility to avoid excessive force, and it is crucial for videos like this to come to light so that offending parties will be held accountable."
Kennedy and fellow Trooper Derek Walker were both fired on Jan. 17. Two sheriff's deputies also were terminated.
The incident happened Nov. 19 in Berkeley County, which is in the state's eastern panhandle.
Allegations surfaced Nov. 29 when Gov. Jim Justice condemned the actions of the troopers involved and called for an investigation into the matter.
If convicted, Michael Kennedy faces up to 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.
The FBI has been investigating the case.
Copyright 2019 WSAZ/AP. All rights reserved.