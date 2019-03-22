Forecast: A Windy Friday with a slight shower chance

Great Spring weekend ahead

By Andrew Freiden | March 22, 2019 at 3:11 AM EST - Updated March 22 at 3:11 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - In the wake of a soaking storm Thursday, dry air rushes in Friday, bringing gusty winds and slight afternoon shower chance.

FRIDAY: Sunny in the morning to Mostly Cloudy in the afternoon. A quick shower possible during the afternoon. WNW wind 10-20mph with gusts to 35mph. Highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers late in the day and evening. Lows in the mid 40s, high near 70. (Rain Chance: 60%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and much cooler after an isolated EARLY morning shower. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 60.

