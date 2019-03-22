Extra officers on hand at schools in southern Virginia after threat

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Extra law enforcement officers are at Greensville County schools Friday after a social media threat.
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office says it worked with the Sussex and Surry sheriff’s offices on the investigation.
“The safety of our schools, staff and students are our utmost priority,” the sheriff’s office said. “We take these type threats very serious. At this point in our investigation with the information we have, we are going to increase the presence of law enforcement officers at our schools as a safety precaution.”
There’s currently no information on what the threat was or if there are any suspects.
