Experts advise knowing signs of cardiac arrest and how to respond

The American Heart Association says if you spot someone in need, first yell for help and tell someone to call 911. Then have someone rush over an automated external defibrillator. If you have to wait or one isn’t there, check to see if the person is breathing. If they aren’t or they’re gasping for air, administer CPR pushing down at a rate of 100 to 120 pushes per minute right in the center of the chest. This can be life-saving until first responders arrive.