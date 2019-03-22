Blind golden retriever receives gift of sight with ‘seeing-eye’ puppy

MOORESVILLE, NC (WWBT) - A blind dog has finally received the gift of sight.
Charlie, an 11-year-old golden retriever, began losing his sight in 2016. His left eye was removed due to glaucoma, and his right eye was removed a year later after experiencing extreme discomfort, NBC10 reports.
Charlie has been Adam Stipe’s furry friend since he was a puppy. He now lives with Adam and his wife, Chelsea, in North Carolina.
The couple recently gifted Charlie with the gift of sight in the form of another furry companion.
Maverick is a 4-month-old golden retriever that assists Charlie as a ‘seeing-eye’ dog.
The couple said Charlie wasn’t a fan of Maverick at first, but the two quickly became used to each other.
“When they would play, Maverick would realize that Charlie would lose the toy sometimes, so (Maverick) would pick it up and put it back in front of him to re-engage playtime,” Chelsea told NBC10.
The heartwarming pair gained the attention of many after being posted by WeRateDogs, a popular social media channel.
WeRateDogs reached out to Chelsea, encouraging her to set up an Instagram for the golden retrievers.
The ‘Charlie and Mav’ Instagram account gained more than 20,000 followers in the first day.
The Instagram account now has 44,000 followers.
