2 wanted in shooting outside Chesterfield restaurant

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for two people connected to a shooting outside a restaurant on Saturday night.
Officers were called to the 11500 block of Busy Street at 8:43 p.m. after they say two people exchanged gunfire outside Cicis Pizza after a fight. No one was injured.
Officers recovered two handguns at the scene and arrested two people.
Mark A. Leisure II, 18, was charged with assault and battery by mob. Tahjee S. Mashore, 23, was charged with brandishing a firearm.
Police are now searching for Aaron Burton, 18, on assault charges connected to the incident. Police are once again searching for Mashore on an additional charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
