Sheetz hiring +500 employees across Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Sheetz announced Thursday morning that it will hire more than 500 employees across Virginia.
The company will also be hiring more than 2,500 full-time and part-time positions company wide.
"The hiring initiative aims to increase Sheetz’s total employee count and number of full-time positions by creating and filling jobs at stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina," a Sheetz news release says.
Open interviews will take place on Wednesday, March 27 at all Sheetz locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find the closest Sheetz to you here.
According to a press release from Planit Agency, employment benefits include:
- Top 10 percent of pay in industry
- Medical, dental & vision insurance
- 401(k) retirement plan
- Quarterly bonuses
- College tuition reimbursement
- Employee stock ownership plan
- Adoption assistance
The announcement comes a month after being ranked 85 by Fortune business magazine ’100 Best Companies to Work For in America .'
