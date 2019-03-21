Sheetz hiring +500 employees across Virginia

By NBC12 Newsroom | March 21, 2019 at 11:25 AM EST - Updated March 21 at 11:25 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Sheetz announced Thursday morning that it will hire more than 500 employees across Virginia.

The company will also be hiring more than 2,500 full-time and part-time positions company wide.

"The hiring initiative aims to increase Sheetz’s total employee count and number of full-time positions by creating and filling jobs at stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina," a Sheetz news release says.

Open interviews will take place on Wednesday, March 27 at all Sheetz locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find the closest Sheetz to you here.

According to a press release from Planit Agency, employment benefits include:

  • Top 10 percent of pay in industry
  • Medical, dental & vision insurance
  • 401(k) retirement plan
  • Quarterly bonuses
  • College tuition reimbursement
  • Employee stock ownership plan
  • Adoption assistance

The announcement comes a month after being ranked 85 by Fortune business magazine ’100 Best Companies to Work For in America .'

