Safety top priority for Virginia bus charter company

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV)— At Schrock Travel in Winchester, Tyler Tummolo said safety is something they think about every day, starting with daily vehicle inspections.
Tummolo says drivers also go through monthly training.
"There's a lot that you can do to actually mitigate risk and prevent incidents like what happened yesterday on the road."
Two people were killed Tuesday morning when a commercial bus crashed on Interstate 95 in Prince George County. The driver was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Tummolo says some of those risks can be mitigated by making sure their drivers are being safe on the road. He says electronic logs help them monitor drivers and make sure they're following the rules of the road.
"Making sure the driver is driving like a professional motor coach operator, making that distinction between, it's not your personal vehicle, you have 52, 53, 54 lives on there with you."
Tummolo added they do a lot to make sure drivers are comfortable behind the wheel before they ever leave the parking lot.
"We do night testing, we do day testing, small area testing, we do inner-city testing, we do quite a bit to make sure we can mitigate as much as we can and provide the best experience."
Tummolo said at the end of the day, risks are something they need to manage often to keep everyone else safe.
"We're in the business of managing risk every single day. We have seen what can happen when there's negligence and complacency, and it's devastating."
Tummolo added that if you’re looking into booking a charter bus, the best thing to do is make sure they’re a reputable company with a good safety record and they follow all the safety guidelines.
