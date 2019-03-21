Public works employees help save two people from house fire

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two Richmond public works employees are being credited with helping save the life of a man and woman during a house fire Monday.
The Richmond Department of Public Works stated temporary employees Malik Mujahid and D’Jermaine Layne were heading out to install a sign when they spotted the fire on Irby Drive, near Jahnke Road.
“No emergency crews were on the scene,” a social media post by Richmond DPW said. “These two men, without hesitation, rushed in to the help a man and his mother escape.”
Mujahid reportedly was outside of the home trying to pull the mother out of the window while the room continued to fill with smoke and flames.
When Richmond Fire crews arrived on scene they were able to complete the rescue and get everyone out alive.
“We have two heroes among us,” Richmond DPW said.
“These two guys deserve recognition,” wrote an NBC12 viewer.
Mujahid and Layne returned to the home Thursday afternoon. Eric Perry will have a full report on this rescue starting at 5 p.m. on NBC12.
