Northam vetoes bill allowing sale of switchblades outside Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam has vetoed a bill that would have let Virginia businesses own switchblade knives to sell in other states.
Selling switchblade knives is currently illegal in Virginia, but the bill would have let manufacturers and distributors have the weapons for distribution in other states.
“The Virginia General Assembly has deemed switchblade knives to be so dangerous that they have prohibited their sale or distribution in the Commonwealth,” a statement announcing the veto said. “If switchblade knives are too dangerous to be sold in Virginia, we should not facilitate their sale and distribution in other states.”
The bill passed the House of Delegates 57-42 and the Senate 25-15.
