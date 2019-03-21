Northam signs bill to allow schools to start before Labor Day

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill this that will allow all Virginia schools to start before Labor Day.
The bill says that the first day of school can be no earlier than 14 days before Labor Day.
Virginia’s previous law was known as the “Kings Dominion” law that was passed in the 1980s to help boost late-summer tourism.
If a district wanted to start earlier, school officials had to apply for a waiver.
A map from the Virginia Department of Education showed many districts west of the the Richmond area already had waivers in place:
The new law begins July 1, 2019, so school systems could change start dates for next school year. Most localities, however, have already approved calendars for the 2019-2020 school year.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.