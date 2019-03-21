News to know for March 21: Rainy day; I-95 crash; Tax cut on personal hygiene products

News to know for March 21
By Tamia Mallory | March 21, 2019 at 5:49 AM EST - Updated March 21 at 6:16 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Spring is kicking off with rain in Central Virginia.

Rainy day ahead

Today will be a wet one, with up to an inch of rain hitting Central Virginia.

The wet weather will taper off later in the day. Highs will reach the lower 50s today.

Forecast: Rain Thursday, a sunny weekend

I-95 crash

I-95 lanes are now open between Willis Road and Chippenham Parkway.

A tractor trailer overturned early Thursday morning, after hitting a tire that was lost from a disabled Panda passenger bus.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

(Source: NBC12)
(Source: NBC12) (NBC12)

Sales tax cut on personal hygiene products

Governor Ralph Northam has signed legislation to reduce the Retail Sales and Use Tax rate.

The new sales tax amount will be 1.5 percent starting next year, according to House Bill 2540.

The reduction goes into effect on January 1, 2020.

Governor signs sales tax cut on personal hygiene products into law

Charlottesville schools closed

Charlottesville City Public Schools will be closed Thursday after a threat was made online.

The City’s police department posted to Facebook saying they were investigating after an unidentified person posted a picture of a threat regarding Charlottesville High School.

Officials are investigating the credibility of the threat. While they are investigating, the school has decided to close for safety.

Important Update: The Charlottesville Police Department and other authorities continue to investigate the internet...

Posted by Charlottesville City Schools on Wednesday, March 20, 2019

New Kent emergency center

A new emergency center is coming to New Kent County.

VCU Health System announced Wednesday it will build a facility at 2495 Pocahontas Trail in Quinton.

The facility will offer 24-hour, full time emergency care.

((Source: NBC12))

Hanover deputy crash

A Hanover Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office says a car hit deputy’s vehicle at the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Elm Drive around 9:45 p.m.

The deputy was not injured, but the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

(Luke Burdsall)

Final thought

“And when it rains on your parade, look up rather than down. Without the rain, there would be no rainbow.” - Gilbert K. Chesterton

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.