Near or far, fans will follow wherever VCU plays

COLUMBIA, SC (WWBT) - By now we know that where the Rams go, the fans will follow, and black and gold continues to pop up around Columbia, SC.
VCU fans are hoping Friday’s opening round game of the NCAA Tournament will mark the start of another memorable run. Rick and Yevonne Childers have been traveling with VCU for decades. At one point, Rick attended 231 straight Ram games, and the NCAA Tournament has become a can’t-miss experience for them.
“This is what they’re looking for,” Rick Childers said. “As fans, we hope for, so if they’re going to make it we are going to be here.
The Childers’ are not alone, of course.
Joyce Wei graduated from VCU in 1998, but even though she now lives in San Diego, she hasn’t given up the excitement of following the Rams in person.
Wei traveled from the West Coast on a red eye flight and doesn’t miss a tournament weekend after getting hooked during VCU’s 2011 Final Four run.
“Every tournament after that I have gone the first week, so it’s not a question of whether I’m going to go - it’s where I’m I going to end up,” Wei said.
VCU takes on Central Florida on Friday night.
