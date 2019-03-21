Man suspected of shooting Henrico sheriff’s deputy arrested in NC

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A U.S. Marshals team and Richmond police detectives say a man wanted on attempted murder charges of a Henrico County sheriff’s deputy was tracked down and arrested in Cary, NC.
Police were called to the scene of the shooting just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Lamberts Avenue.
Officers found a man, identified Thursday as a Henrico sheriff’s deputy, with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force says the suspect, 33-year-old Theron Donte Shackleford fled to an apartment in North Carolina and was arrested within 24 hours.
He was charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the shooting.
“We applaud the efforts of law enforcement to quickly bring to justice this violent individual who committed such a heinous act,” said Bobby Mathieson, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Henrico County Sheriff Mike Wade says the victim was visiting another female deputy that he is dating. He says Shackleford, an ex-boyfriend, showed up and started shooting at both.
The male deputy underwent life-saving surgery, but remains in critical condition.
The female deputy had minor injuries in a struggle with the suspect, but was not shot.
The names of the deputies involved is not being released.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
