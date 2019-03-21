Man charged with attempted murder of Virginia state trooper after shots fired, standoff

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) -- A man is now facing charges after firing a gun during a stand off in Alleghany County.
Officials say Marshall Dale Meadows, 59, was taken into custody after a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies in the 800 block of Commerce Street.
The call initially came in around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night, as a report of shots fired along Commerce Avenue, near 7th Street. Two deputies and a Virginia state trooper arrived first on scene, and reported they were shot at.
Meadows shot at police officers from inside the home.
Sheriff Kevin Hall confirmed that the shots hit at least one State Police vehicle.
No one was injured, and the deputy and troopers did not return fire, according to Hall. The shooting launched a standoff that lasted several hours.
"Officers were pinned down and called for emergency response teams and on our way down there we made some calls to contact State Police to have them bring their emergency response team. Also Botetourt was also contacted and sent some people," Sheriff Kevin Hall said.
Meadows was arrested shortly after midnight after officers were able to talk him out of the home.
"Basically he was pretty intoxicated tonight and having a bad night tonight and we're just glad that we had a good safe resolution," Hall said.
Officials said they are glad that the situation was resolved without any injuries.
“That’s the best part of it, knowing that no other citizens, no body was injured even the suspect. No one was injured and nobody lost their life,” Hall said.
Meadows has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer.
Police said more charges against Meadows are pending.