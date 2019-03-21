Kings Dominion holding job fair March 30

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Kings Dominion is hosting a job fair March 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The park has several positions it is looking to fill in different departments like the food and beverage team, merchandise, rides, games and more.
Supervisory, entry-level positions and internships are available. All applicants must be 15 years of age or older to apply and interview.
Some benefits offered by Kings Dominion are competitive pay rates, flexible hours, free park admission and merchandise discounts.
