Heavy snow blankets parts of Virginia

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Snow weather blanket parts of western Virginia on Thursday.
WHSV’S weather team says actual high temperatures were about 10 degrees colder than forecasted, prompting a Winter Storm Warning in the area.
The snow was so heavy that it shut down Route 33 at Skyline Drive.
Sgt. Brent Coffey, with the Virginia State Police, told WHSV that 50-75 disabled vehicles were on the mountain.
Wintergreen Resort posted photos to Facebook that showed several inches of snow on the Nelson County mountain.
