Heavy snow blankets parts of Virginia

Snow blankets parts of Virginia
By David Hylton | March 21, 2019 at 3:24 PM EST - Updated March 21 at 3:25 PM

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Snow weather blanket parts of western Virginia on Thursday.

WHSV’S weather team says actual high temperatures were about 10 degrees colder than forecasted, prompting a Winter Storm Warning in the area.

The snow was so heavy that it shut down Route 33 at Skyline Drive.

IT'S SNOWING IN VIRGINIA! This is at Route 33 and Skyline Drive in West Virginia. There are reports of more than 6 inches in that part of the state today.

Sgt. Brent Coffey, with the Virginia State Police, told WHSV that 50-75 disabled vehicles were on the mountain.

Wintergreen Resort posted photos to Facebook that showed several inches of snow on the Nelson County mountain.

It is snowing hard up here on the mountain! Spring who? Join us this Friday through Sunday from 9a-5p for one last...

