Hanover deputies searching for pair accused of gift card theft

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - Hanover deputies are searching for a man and woman accused of stealing gift cards from a business.
Deputies responded to the business located in the 7400 block of Bell Creek Road on Feb. 13.
Officials say the man and woman asked a cashier to reload eight gift cards with $500 each. While the cashier was distracted, the man reached over the register to complete the transaction. The pair then left with two gift cards that totaled over $1,000, according to deputies.
The suspects then visited another business and exchanged the gift cards for prepaid Visa cards.
Anyone who can identify the suspects should contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.