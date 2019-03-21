Forecast: Rain Thursday, A Sunny weekend

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -
THURSDAY: Rain likely, tapering off late in the day. Lows in the upper 30s, highs lower 50s (Rain Chance: 100%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy, but slight late day shower chance. Low: 40, highs near 60.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny start, with showers possible by late in the day. Rain likely late afternoon and night. Lows in the low to mid 40s, high around 70. (Rain chance: 70%)
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny after a stray EARLY morning showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s. (Precipitation chance: 48%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
