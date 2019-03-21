Endangered woodpeckers housed in Virginia wildlife management area

SUSSEX, VA (WWBT) - Two federally endangered species have a new home.
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries announced the pair of red-cockaded woodpeckers have moved to the Big Woods Wildlife Management Area in Sussex.
The woodpeckers were originally at the Nature Conservancy’s Piney Grove Preserve.
The Preserve has always housed the sole remaining population of red-cockaded woodpeckers in Virginia.
A second population of the woodpeckers is set to be re-established in the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and partners.
