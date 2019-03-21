Deputies say alcohol was a factor in deadly ATV crash

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA (WWBT) - Two men were found dead on Thursday following an ATV crash.
Spotsylvania deputies responded to the 12500 block of Spotswood Furnace Road for report of a deadly ATV accident.
Deputies say Timothy Cook, 58, of Fredericksburg, and Michael Poole, 51, of Camarillo, CA, were involved in a single ATV accident sometime between Wednesday at 8 p.m. and Thursday at 3:30 a.m.
The men were found by a family member in the driveway of the home. The pair was pronounced dead at the scene by officials who reported to the home.
Deputies say family members attempted life-savings measures before rescue officials arrived.
Officials say alcohol appeared to be a factor in the accident.
The incident remains under investigation.
