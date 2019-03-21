Charlottesville City Schools closed Thursday due to online threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - Charlottesville City Public Schools will be closed Thursday after a threat was made online.
Charlottesville Police Department posted to Facebook saying they were investigating after an unidentified person posted a picture of a threat regarding Charlottesville High School.
According to police, an email was received from a concerned citizen regarding a possible threat on Wednesday afternoon.
Charlottesville Police, Virginia State Police and the FBI are investigating the credibility of the threat. While they are investigating, the school has decided to close for safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at (434) 970-3280 or CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.
