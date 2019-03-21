6 arrested following crime spree in Colonial Heights, Petersburg

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA (WWBT) - Four men and two teens have been arrested following robberies in Colonial Heights and Petersburg.
Colonial Heights police responded to the area of Temple Avenue and Snead on Monday afternoon for a reported armed robbery.
Officers found a man laying in the street with signs of assault.
The victim told police he was approached by two teens asking for a cigarette. The man said he was then hit in the face with a handgun before the pair took off with his wallet.
He was transported to the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told police the teens fled the area in a late model, burgundy Chevy Impala.
A patrol officer then located the vehicle, and arrested the two teen suspects. Four other men were inside the vehicle, but officers could not determine if they were involved in the robbery. The four men were released from custody.
Colonial Heights detectives later discovered that all six suspects were possibly connected to an earlier robbery that took place in Petersburg.
The four men were located by Colonial Heights police, and turned over to Petersburg officials.
An investigation revealed all six suspects were involved in the Colonial Heights robbery.
One of the teen suspects, 17, was charged with robbery, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery. The other teen suspect, 16, was charged with robbery and conspiracy.
The two teens, of Suffolk, are currently being held at Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Center.
The other four suspects were also arrested. Karl Stallings, Jr., 21, of Suffolk, was charged with robbery and conspiracy. John R. Elliot-Wiggins, 22, of Suffolk, Vonteevon Q. Ray, 18, of Petersburg and Luis O. Portalatin-Valle, 22, of Chesapeake, were all charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.
The four adult men are currently being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail pending their Colonial Heights General District Court appearance.
The robberies remain under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Thad Johnson at 804-524-8701.
