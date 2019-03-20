‘We were in a spin cycle’: Driver behind wheel of commercial bus charged in I-95 crash

PRINCE GEORGE CO., VA (WWBT) -The driver behind the wheel at the time of the deadly commercial bus crash in Prince George County is behind bars.
Police charged 40-year-old Yui Man Chow, of Staten Island, with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in Tuesday morning’s crash that left a man and woman dead. Their names have not been released.
The bus was heading north on I-95, when it attempted to take exit 45, and then overturned. Police say speed is believed to be a factor.
Those injured range from toddlers to adults, and officials say the bus left out of Orlando Florida heading to New York City. The bus was carrying 57 people, including the drivers at the time.
“I said 'oh shoot, oh shoot, oh shoot,” passenger Monique Berry Said.
“I opened up my eyes and we were in a spin cycle. That bus rolled over at least four times,” passenger Chirstopher Forrest said.
Monique Berry and Christopher Forrest both boarded the bus in Savannah, Georgia heading to New York City.
“I felt something fast. I felt as if I was moving too fast. It was like a roller coaster just swerving and swerving. It felt so unreal, and right after it swerved it tumbled,” Berry said.
“People were buried under the luggage, the seats from one side was on the other side of the bus. It was really ugly,” Forrest said.
A legal analyst said investigators will also look at road conditions and weather, and check to see if the driver was impaired or exhausted at the time of the crash.
The bus belongs to Tao’s Travel Incorporated based in Massachusetts and has been in business for six years with four vehicles and eight drivers. According to federal records, over the last two years, Tao’s has not had any major crashes and no major federal penalties.
As victims were released from the hospital, they were taken a community center until a new bus came to pick them up and continue the journey to New York.
“No, nope. You don’t have to ask me that again,” Berry said.
As the new bus pulled off heading to New York, Monique said she’s not getting back on board and will figure out another way to get home but she’s just thankful to be alive.
“It’s a blessing. Yeah, it’s a blessing,” Berry said.
A representative with the Federal Motor Carrier Administration was on scene and the NTSB was notified.
