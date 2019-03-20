Volunteer raises questions over Enrichmond’s restoration of historic Evergreen, East End Cemeteries

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two historic African American cemeteries in Richmond are under new ownership after decades of neglect.
Nonprofit organization the Enrichmond Foundation now owns the Evergreen Cemetery, and will officially own the East End Cemetery within the next two weeks, according to the Enrichmond Foundation Executive Director John Sydnor.
"The historic aspect to the property was being lost,” said Sydnor. “We took the leap into ownership of a historic site that needed help.”
The Enrichmond Foundation says it will use a $400,000 state grant from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation to restore the property, aiming to locate and clear thousands of lost graves, while potentially adding amenities like electricity and plumbing to the site.
But Brian Palmer, president of volunteer group, Friends of the East End Cemetery, says his group was pushed aside.
The Friends of the East End Cemetery and Friends of the Evergreen Cemetery have cleared away brush at the sacred burial ground for years, aiming to make it worthy of the incredible stories that rest there, like African American trailblazers Maggie Walker and Rosa Bowser.
"Rose D. Bowser is this towering figure that we know very little about. If you see the date here, she was born 1855,” said Palmer, while motioning to Bowser’s grave.
Palmer says he initially supported a partnership with the Enrichmond Foundation to restore the site.
A 2016 proposal to state agency the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, submitted by Enrichmond, lists the Friends of Evergreen and East End, among other entities, as possibly becoming "fee owners."
But after years of paperwork and property transfers, Enrichmond now solely owns the property, and controls what happens with the grant money.
Palmer feels his group was pushed aside.
“We assumed that all the people named in that document, all the entities, would have some partnership role,” said Palmer. “We were never partners. We were some kind of window dressing for a decision to hand over the money to this organization that had no experience on day one.”
Sydnor says the process has been clear from the beginning- Enrichmond would own the property, assume liability, and also involve community input on the restoration plan.
Enrichmond has set up a 25-member advisory group which oversees the creation of the master plan, which includes ‘Friends’ volunteers, community members and descendants. So far, multiple community meetings have been held, along with advisory group meetings, to give input to the Atlanta- based firm devising the master plan, Pond & Co.
"We're trying to do so much to help (descendants) get back to their family members, lost in the woods, in some instances... but are being brought to light by everyone involved. And we look forward to continue doing that and making this an amazing place,” added Sydnor of the project.
In upcoming weeks, Enrichmond will receive a draft of the master plan for the future of the cemeteries, which will then be examined by the advisory group and at further community meetings.
Sydnor says Enrichmond is also using federal grant money to train and pay multiple people in the community to become volunteer team leaders.
"We want to make sure that we use the opportunities at the site to train local community individuals to do landscaping, historic restoration, protection, tree identification. There's tons of opportunity here on these 100 acres to do that,” added Sydnor.
Sydnor says the process to restore the entire site, will take several years.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.