Virginia Tech Helmet Lab releases youth football helmet ratings

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Tech Helmet Lab has released ratings for youth football helmets.
The ratings allow consumers to see which helmets best help to reduce concussions.
The group used data from head impact studies among youth football players to design test methods that reflect the type of impacts the athletes normally experience.
Every youth football helmet on the market was rated, going through 48 tests that covered four impact locations and three impact velocities.
The helmets were tested on a dummy, which modeled the headform and neck of an average 10 to 12-year-old boy.
Helmets that effectively reduced head acceleration during impact earned the highest scores.
