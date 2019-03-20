‘They just blow through the stop sign’: Concerns rise over off-ramp, intersection of deadly bus crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Concerns are rising over the off-ramp and intersection of an Interstate 95 exit where a deadly bus crash took place in Prince George County.
Statistics from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) show nearly 50 crashes on the I-95 exit 45 interchange over the last five years.
“We’ve had several bad things happen here lately,” said Wood Rackley, a long-time bus driver.
When Rackley heard about Tuesday's deadly bus crash at exit 45 in Prince George he knew exactly what off-ramp authorities responded to.
“I have been advised that that is a problem area,” said Virginia State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill.
Statistics from the DMV show between 2015 and 2019 there were 47 crashes at the exit 45 interchange on I-95; 23 of them with injuries. This does not include the deadly crash from Tuesday morning.
However, according to the DMV, the off-ramp and intersection where that crash happened saw only six accidents in the last five years.
"Seven out of 10 cars that come off just blow through the stop sign at 55 miles per hour,” said gas station employee Evan Varvour. “It's a daily thing. You see cars in the other lane have to swerve so they don't get hit."
A photo taken by another gas station employee shows a tractor-trailer crash from January 2019. The employee said the tractor-trailer came off the northbound exit 45 ramp too fast, and overturned crossing the road. It apparently knocked out a light pole there at the corner.
“I’d like to see them enforce [at the intersection] more when stopping right there,” Varvour said. “Somebody could come off and hit somebody so easily.”
Even 24-hours after the crash, drivers were not stopping at the stop signs at the end of the ramp.
Varvour believes some of these drivers think they’re actually taking the I-295 exit based on where those signs have been placed on the highway.
“But it’s really the next exit,” he added. “So people think they’re going from interstate to interstate and the stop sign just kind of runs up on them.”
Prince George Fire & EMS Director Brad Owens said since Jan. 1, 2017, his crews have responded to 71 calls for service between mile markers 44-46 on I-95. Forty-three of those calls were for motor vehicle accidents, the rest were for other calls which may include medical issues and/or vehicle fires.
“People need to slow down and be aware of their surroundings,” said another driver.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will conduct its own investigation into whether changes need to be made at the I-95 NB exit 45 off-ramp or intersection.
A VDOT spokesman said it’s standard policy to investigate following any deadly accidents on state maintained roads.
