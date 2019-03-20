Spotsylvania couple charged with growing marijuana, child neglect

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - A husband and wife in Spotsylvania County have been charged with child neglect and growing marijuana.
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office with a search warrant related to child pornography.
During the search of a home on Orchard Lane, a marijuana grow operation was discovered. A second warrant for narcotics was obtained and 40 marijuana plants were removed from the home.
Kenneth Sharp, 61, and Amy Sharp, 48, were charged with manufacturing marijuana and child neglect. The couple’s 15-year-old son was at the home.
Both were incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.
