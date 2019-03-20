Report: Trash truck went around crossing gates in train crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA (WCAV) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released a series of documents connected to the January 2018 crash involving a trash truck and an Amtrak train that says the truck went around the crossing barriers.
The crash occurred on Lanetown Road in Crozet on the morning of Jan. 31, 2018.
As the train approached the crossing, the NTSB says the crossing gates and flashing lights were activated.
However, the trash truck, driven by Dana Naylor, went around the gates and was crossing the tracks when it was hit on the left rear by the train.
Two passengers in the trash truck were ejected, and one of them died at the scene.
The other passenger and Naylor were both injured, as were three members of the train's crew and three passengers.
The train was on its way to West Virginia and was carrying Republican members of Congress to a retreat at the time of the crash.
Naylor recently stood trial on an involuntary manslaughter charge connected with this crash and was acquitted.
