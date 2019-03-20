One-third of uninsured can’t afford to take drugs as prescribed, report says

(CNN) - When prescription drugs aren't affordable - apparently Americans just don't take them.
A new government report found that one-third of uninsured Americans do not take their medicine as prescribed to try to lower costs.
By comparison, just over eight percent of those with private insurance resorted to this step.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also found that 40 percent of those uninsured asked their doctors for less expensive options while nearly 14 percent who lacked insurance sought alternative therapies.
The Kaiser Family Foundation's February tracking poll revealed that nearly 80 percent of Americans feel the cost of prescription drugs is unreasonable.
According to the study, women are more likely than men to try to reduce drug costs.
The study comes as the Trump administration and Congress call on prescription drug makers to find ways to lower the cost of drug prices.
