News to know for March 20: Deadly Chesterfield shooting; spring begins; win dream home in Chesterfield

Police responded to the 3600 block of Luckylee Crescent at approximately 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, police discovered 20-year-old Shyheim Brown dead at the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
Springs begins today with the Vernal Equinox at 5:58 p.m.
Wednesday’s forecast will be sunny, with clouds increasing into the afternoon. Rain will arrive later in the day, and increase overnight.
One man is suffering serious injuries following a Tuesday night shooting in Richmond.
Police arrived at the 2700 block of Lamberts Avenue at 10:39 p.m. for a shooting. Police found an adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Yui Man Chow, 40, of Staten Island, has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in Tuesday morning’s deadly bus crash.
The bus was heading north on I-95, when it attempted to take exit 45, and then overturned. Police say speed is believed to be a factor.
The bus, which was heading to New York City from Orlando, Florida, was carrying 57 people. Those injured range from toddlers to adults.
Richmond police continue their search for a stabbing suspect.
Police responded to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard at 8:23 a.m. March 15 for a report of a stabbing. A man was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound.
Officials say the stabbing occurred in the 4000 block of Government Road. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway continues.
Call 1-800-391-2433 to purchase a $100 ticket that gives you the chance to win a house in Chesterfield County.
All proceeds raised will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where children are treated without worrying about the cost of hospital bills.
Tuesday night was the first of four community input sessions where Richmond residents weighed in on the mayor’s proposed budget.
Mayor Levar Stoney continues his push to raise real estate taxes and create a cigarette tax.
Community input sessions will continue throughout the month, and into April.
