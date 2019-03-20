Injured passengers in bus crash treated at Southside Regional Medical Center

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Southside Regional Medical Center saw nine patients from yesterday’s bus crash on I-95.
Trauma Program Manager Tracey Jeffers said it was all hands on deck when she got the call.
The medical center is a level three trauma center, and they had around 20 nurses and physicians handling the patients.
The center also provided a translation assistance service for those in need of that.
Jeffers explained the critical and crucial teamwork that happens when a big event takes place.
“Under a mass casualty event VCU will take incident command and all EMS is routed through VCU, and we have a collaboration to work with them. They know our resources and were able to disperse the patients as needed,” said Jeffers.
All the patients were taken by ground to the hospitals, because it was too foggy for medflight.
