Governor signs sales tax cut on personal hygiene products into law

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Starting next year, Virginians will pay less on essential personal hygiene products, such as tampons and diapers.
Governor Ralph Northam signed legislation co-sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Boysko and Del. Kathy Byron to reduce the Retail Sales and Use Tax rate.
According to House Bill 2540, the new sales tax amount will be 1.5 percent.
Currently, the products will are subject to the full Retail Sales and Use Tax rate “which is 6 percent in Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia, 7 percent in the Historic Triangle, and 5.3 percent everywhere else in the Commonwealth.”
“I am pleased to sign this commonsense legislation that makes these necessities more accessible and affordable,” said Governor Northam in a release. “The essential nature of personal health care products is not up for debate and I commend the General Assembly for coming together to ensure these savings for Virginians.”
The reduction goes into effect starting on January 1, 2020.
