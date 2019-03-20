Forecast: Rain moves in late Wednesday, sticks around Thursday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Rain is likely THURSDAY and it’ll start later in the day Wednesday for many areas.
Spring Begins with the Vernal Equinox at 5:58pm Wednesday
WEDNESDAY: Sunny in the morning with increasing afternoon clouds. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 50s. Rain arrives late afternoon and evening in RVA, sooner for areas SE of town. Rain chance: 60% and going up overnight
THURSDAY: Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 70s
MONDAY: Mostly sunny start, with showers possible by late in the day. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)
