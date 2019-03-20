Feeling lucky? Lucky Charms is giving away boxes of marshmallows

(WDBJ) - The magically delicious cereal, Lucky Charms, is hosting a giveaway where you could win a box full of marshmallows.
General Mills announced a promotion on Monday where they are making 15,00 boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms.
"It's no secret that Lucky Charms fans love the marshmallows," says Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for cereal at General Mills.
"Consumers have flooded our inboxes and swept our social feeds begging for Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only to return. You asked, and we listened!"
The limited edition cereal will contain boxes of only unicorn and rainbow shaped marshmallows.
Feeling lucky? You can sign up to win here.
