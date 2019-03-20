FBI seeking information in Danville man’s murder

Joy Food Store where Tahir Mahmud was killed.
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 20, 2019 at 12:29 PM EST - Updated March 20 at 12:29 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The FBI is upping its reward for information on the homicide of a Danville store owner.

Tahir Mahmud was found dead Sept. 12, 2007, after police were called to the Joy Food Store on Riverside Drive in Danville.

Witnesses described a potential suspect as a slender black male wearing “unique jeans.”

A $7,500 reward is being offered for information related to the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Division of the FBI at (804) 261-1044.

