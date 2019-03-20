Chesterfield police investigating deadly shooting

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - One man is dead following a Tuesday night shooting in Chesterfield County.
Police responded to the 3600 block of Luckylee Crescent at approximately 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers discovered 20-year-old Shyheim Brown, of the 2300 block of Mimosa Street, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
