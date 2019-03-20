Chesterfield police investigating deadly shooting

Shyheim Brown, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 20, 2019 at 4:00 AM EST - Updated March 20 at 4:06 AM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - One man is dead following a Tuesday night shooting in Chesterfield County.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Luckylee Crescent at approximately 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

(Source: Chesterfield County Police Department)
Upon arrival, officers discovered 20-year-old Shyheim Brown, of the 2300 block of Mimosa Street, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

