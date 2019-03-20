Boy suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on Route 10

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Tuesday.
Chesterfield police said a Mazada Protégé was traveling eastbound on East Hundred Road at 2:30 p.m. when it started to turn left at the intersection with Meadowville Road but re-entered the eastbound lane.
A white Infiniti SUV that was behind the Mazada struck it and pushed it into the crossover.
Both vehicles crossed into the westbound lanes and the Mazda struck the rear bumper of another vehicle.
The boy was riding in the Mazda and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The boy’s age has not been released.
The crash is under investigation.
