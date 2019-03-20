Best time to sell your home is May

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/WXIX) - Research shows timing is everything when it comes to selling your house.
Fresh paint and great curb appeal can help you sell your house.
But a new report finds that when you list it could mean a big boost in sales price, too!
A new analysis from Zillow finds that across the country, homes that hit the market in the first half of May sell for $1600 more, on average.
Realtors say that’s because most homebuyers start looking in earnest in May, hoping to make a move over the summer before school starts in the fall.
According to Zillow data, homes listed in early May not only sell for more money, but they also sell faster.
On average, homes listed the first half of May sold a week faster than those listed at other times. And in some markets, like Cleveland, May listings sold nearly two weeks faster.
This Zillow analysis also found the worst time to sell a house is in the second half of December, when the average home sells for $2500 less.
If you want to make a move, use the next month or so to get your house and yard in shape, and research home values in your neighborhood so you’re ready to list in early May.
