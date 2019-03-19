Sources: Girlfriend confesses to setting Petersburg fire that killed boyfriend

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Sources say the victim’s girlfriend confessed to setting the Petersburg house fire on March 11 that killed her boyfriend.
Monday, police confirmed 59-year-old Richard Felder, Sr. died on March 14 at the hospital after suffering severe burns.
Following the death of one of the victims in that suspicious fire, Petersburg police are now working with fire investigators to get to the bottom of the crime.
"I haven’t slept since I found out my father was dead,” said Richard Felder, Jr.
For the 25-year-old, this is a pain he could never imagine. Loved ones say he is best known as “Fat Cliff” around Petersburg.
"It hurts that my father is gone. It hurts that I can’t really tell my father ‘I love you,’” he said.
Over the weekend, he viewed his father’s body. Neighbors said he suffered burns on 90 percent of his body.
Sources say Richard Felder, Sr. died after he was set on fire while lying in bed last week.
Sources say Felder's girlfriend, who was also injured, confessed to setting the fire after an argument.
"If I don’t like you, I’m going to leave you. If I don’t want to be around you, I will leave you. If you’re bothering me, I will call the police on you. That’s the kind of mindset I have right now. I’m not going to torture you. That’s pretty much torture,” Felder, Jr. said.
He admits he didn’t have the closest relationship with his dad in recent years, but nonetheless that was his father and there are memories he can’t forget.
"He taught me how to ride a bike. Honestly, first time I tried to shave, I messed up on on it. He taught me how to do it,” Felder Jr. said.
He recently reached out to make amends with his dad. A request that had yet to be fulfilled.
“My only child won’t be able to meet her grandfather…Do I want to cry? Yeah. Do I want to go out here and wreak havoc? Yeah I do, but as a father I can’t. As a son, I can’t,” he said.
So he finds comfort in the last conversation he had with him.
“He told me ‘Junior, I’ll always love you. I’ll always love you.'” Felder Jr. said.
No one has been charged in the crime as of now. The woman who was hurt in the fire remains in the hospital.
