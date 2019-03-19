Richmond SPCA annual Dog Jog set for March 23

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As the weather warms and the flowers bloom, it’s time to hit the outdoors with your furry friend in tow.
The Richmond SPCA’s annual Dog Jog and 5K will be March 23.
The event starts at 9:30 a.m. with the 5K at Richmond SPCA at 2519 Hermitage Road in Richmond.
Dogs and people alike can enjoy a leisurely 1-mile jaunt beginning at 11 a.m.
This is the 17th year for the event, which is Richmond SPCA’s second largest fundraiser of the year.
More than 900 people have registered for the event and fundraising has surpassed $165,000 of the $193,000 goal.
Kids Zone will have a bounce house, slide, crafts and face painting. Dogs will also be able to participate in an agility obstacle course with Richmond SPCA trainers.
Beer from Hardywood Park will be available and River City Wood Fire Pizza will be on hand as well as pet-related vendors.
The brewery will open at noon and a portion of the sales will be donated to Richmond SPCA.
